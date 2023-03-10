(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The first round of results of Pennsylvania groundwater testing near the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, indicate that the groundwater is not contaminated.

In the aftermath of the East Palestine train derailment, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) conducted an independent sampling of the groundwater near the derailment site.

“Today’s negative results are an encouraging sign for Pennsylvania residents,” said Rich Negrin, acting secretary of the DEP.

“The DEP will continue collecting samples over the next several months and the commonwealth will continue to lead the way so that Pennsylvanians are aware of and protected from any threats to their safety and resources that may arise.”

The samples were collected from private drinking water wells and were tested for chemicals of concern — including vinyl chloride, ethanol, and glycol — that were on the train cars and could have contaminated the groundwater.

The DEP has also started collecting soil samples from Pennsylvania properties in a two-mile radius of the derailment site. This will determine if there is any impact from soot and ash on agricultural properties from the controlled burn of cars that contained vinyl chloride.

Properties were selected for sampling based on reported ash and other materials deposited from the derailment and fire. These samples will be used to help inform farmers and residents about any possible risks ahead of the upcoming planting season.