(WTAJ) — FirstEnergy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs.

Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.

“Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty,” Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy, said. “With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them.”

Below is a list of programs customers may be eligible for:

The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP): Helps residential customers maintain electric service through debt forgiveness and percentage of income payment plans. This program is administered through the Dollar Energy Fund. To apply, call 1-800-282-6816 or visit their website.

For a complete list of assistance programs, visit FirstEnergy’s website or call customer service at the following numbers: