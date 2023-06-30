(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fix up those lures and set those hooks, free fishing is set to return state-wide this Independence Day.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has designated Tuesday, the Fourth of July, as another Fish-for-Free Day.

During Fish-for-Free Days, residents and non-residents can enjoy fishing on Commonwealth waterways with no fishing license required.

Permits for fishing on Lake Erie and fishing for trout and salmon are also not required, however, all other fishing regulations still apply.