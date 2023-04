Five Norfolk Southern train cars derail Saturday morning in Pittsburgh.

The empty cars derailed required company cleanup on nearby roads.

This happened in the 2800 block of West Carson Street in the city’s Esplen neighborhood. All cars were upright, according to Norfolk Southern officials.

They said the cars were empty and that no hazardous materials were involved, also that no injuries had been reported.

Norfolk Southern crews and contractors are on site to begin clearing the cars.