Former Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor.

According to confirmation to PHL17 from Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady, Mike Stack came before the committee and announced his intentions to run for Philadelphia Mayor.

Stack is no stranger to politics, serving as Pennsylvania’s 33rd Lieutenant Governor during Governor Wolf’s first term in office from 2015-2019. As a member of the Democratic party, Stack also served on the Pennsylvania State Senate from 2001 to 2005.

No public announcement has been made by Stack, but according to the Philadelphia Democratic Party he is 9th candidate to join the race.

The current candidates are:

Warren Bloom Sr., Pastor

Amen Brown, PA State Representative for the 10th District

Jeff Brown, Businessman

James DeLeon, Philadelphia Municipal judge from 1964-2021

Allan Domb, At-large Philadelphia City Councilmember

Derek S. Green, At-large Philadelphia City Councilmember

Helen Gym, At-large Philadelphia City Councilmember

Maria Quiñones- Sánchez, Philadelphia City Councilmember for the 7th district

Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia City Councilmember for the 9th district

Rebecca Rhynhart, Philadelphia city controller

Current Democratic Mayor Kenney is already in his 2nd term and is ineligible to seek reelection for a 3rd term.

The 2023 Philadelphia mayoral election primaries will be held on May 16, 2023 and the general election will be held on November 7, 2023.