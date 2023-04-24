POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, April 24 that an arrest warrant has been issued for former MTV star Brandon “Bam” Margera.

According to State Police, on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m., troopers from PSP Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County for a reported disturbance.

State Police allege Margera was involved in a physical confrontation with another person, who suffered minor injuries.

State Police stated that Margera then fled into a wooded area and has not been found. An arrest warrant out of District Court in Kennett Square has been issued for Margera.

According to court records, Margera is facing four counts of terroristic threats and one count of simple assault, all misdemeanors.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.

Margera, a Chester County native, starred in the show and subsequent “Jackass” movies since 2000. According to IMDB, Margera has produced 23 projects and has been credited as a writer for 25 shows and movies.