HUNTINGDON COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that Kimberly Danfelt, a former Department of Corrections employee, has pled guilty to a felony count of institutional sexual assault.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence investigated incidents and had video evidence of Danfelt and an inmate participating in inappropriate acts, some of which were sexual.

Danfelt was charged back in June of 2022 for having sexual contact with an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon. Danfelt was the inmate’s supervisor at the facility’s garment factory, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“The defendant used her position of authority to brazenly engage in unlawful acts with an inmate,” said Attorney General Henry. “My office is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Pennsylvania’s public institutions, and holding bad actors accountable.”

The Office of the Attorney General states that Danfelt will be sentenced on July 20, 2023.