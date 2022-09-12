Governor Tom Wolf has announced his $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year.

The Universal Free Breakfast Program will go into effect on October 1, 2022, and run through the end of the 2022-23 school year.

All students can receive a school breakfast regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced-price meals, thus eliminating any stigma associated with the free meal.

“It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table for Pennsylvania kids by creating the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for free or reduced meals normally, every student enrolled in public or private schools will have the opportunity to feed their belly before they feed their mind this school year.”

Learn more information on Food & Nutrition Programs online here.