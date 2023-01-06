(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a competitive basis to plan, design, construct, operate and maintain EV station infrastructure sites across the commonwealth.

“The NEVI Grant Program provides an opportunity for Pennsylvania to build out our EV charging infrastructure,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We’ve created this grant program with considerations of equity in mind, with scoring to ensure local workforce and diversity in partnerships.”

The application period will open on February 24, 2023, and end at 5 p.m. on April 6, 2023.

Funding from the grant program will help expand EV charging along the previously designated (AFCs) and Interstate lookalikes. Pennsylvania currently has over 1,800 miles of AFCs. This list provides additional information on those locations.

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in federal formula funds for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over the next five years. Approximately $56 million is anticipated to be available for applicants.

Most entities are eligible to receive NEVI funds; however, the release states that PennDOT expects most applicants will be public-sector entities, incorporated nonprofit entities and corporations or business entities registered to do business in Pennsylvania.

For more information on NEVI funds and to review PennDOT’s resources, visit their website.