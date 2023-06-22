Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. who was killed in the line of duty this past weekend.

Services will be held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 at the Bayfront Convention Center on Erie’s Bayfront.

Public viewing is scheduled for two sessions on Monday, June 26 — the first from noon to 3 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Trooper Rougeau was killed during a manhunt that led to multiple shootouts with state police troopers in Juniata County on Saturday, June 17.

The incident began as a man, identified as Brandon Stine, arrived at the Lewistown State Police Barracks and fired multiple rounds from a rifle at marked patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to a manhunt.

Lt. James Wagner was wounded in the incident. As of Thursday, he remains in critical condition at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Trooper Rougeau was struck and killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car in what State Police say appeared to be an ambush, before the shooter was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire.

Trooper Rougeau was assigned to Troop G, Lewistown. He enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York. He transferred to Troop G, Lewistown in March 2023. He was 29 years old and a 2012 graduate of Corry High School.

Fellow troopers, family members and friends all waited on the Corry Airport tarmac to receive the fallen officer on Monday, June 19. Trooper Rougeau’s body was escorted by dozens of law enforcement vehicles to the Bracken Funeral Home.

He is the 104th member of the State Police to give his life in the line of duty.

There will be a livestream of Tuesday’s funeral services provided by the Commonwealth Media Services.

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.