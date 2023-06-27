Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – A funeral was held in Erie County today for Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., a native of Corry who was fatally shot in the line of duty in Juniata County on June 17.

The service was held at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The public had an opportunity to pay their respects on Monday with six hours of public visitation.

Tpr. Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted with the State Police in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class.

Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York before transferring to Troop G, Lewistown in March of this year.

Tpr. Rougeau is the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.

Governor Josh Shapiro ordered all Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Tpr. Rougeau.

Lieutenant James Wagner, who was injured during Saturday’s shooting, remains in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Lt. Wagner, 45, is assigned as the station commander at Troop G, Bedford Station. He enlisted in the State Police in September 2002 and is a father of three boys.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the State Police. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families.”

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.