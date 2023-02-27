Penn State University’s president shared her future vision of the school and its campuses.

Neeli Bendapudi, the school’s president, said Penn State is as diverse as Pennsylvania because all 24 campuses represent the people of the state. Students, staff, faculty and community leaders are all aligned in their vision.

That vision is defined by building steadfastly on Penn State’s purpose: enabling agility across the institution to respond to ever-changing needs and leveraging the university’s many strengths to realize strategic opportunities.

Bendapudi also said that they must build on their legacy as Pennsylvania’s only land-grant university and their foundational purpose of serving the commonwealth, the nation and the world.

“I like to tell people being a land grant university means I may not be able to come up to you and say ‘you are my alum or alumni,’ but you can always come up to me and say ‘you are the land grant university.’ So if you live, work, and play, raise your family in Pennsylvania, you have a claim on us,” said Neeli Bendapudi, president of Pennsylvania State University.

The president added that the school is also focused on creating a culture where everyone is able to thrive.