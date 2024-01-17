(WKBN) – Giant Eagle is moving its corporate headquarters to Cranberry, Pa.

The grocer announced last month that it signed a lease agreement with an office building in the Cranberry Woods Business Park, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh. The new headquarters will be operational by spring.

A new business model for employees will include specific days spent in the office and others either working in a remote environment or spending time in stores and the distribution center, according to a news release from Giant Eagle.

“We believe that in-person collaboration is vital to grow our business and forge meaningful

connections with our customers and each other,” said Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman. “Our new

headquarters will provide a variety of working and meeting spaces that will foster teamwork and

creativity to help us continue to think like our customers, anticipating their needs and delivering

solutions to make their lives easier.”

The new building is four stories and 100,000 square feet. It includes an on-site gym, walking and jogging trails and an on-site cafeteria.

Giant Eagle operates in five states including several locations in the Mahoning and Sheango valleys.

The company headquarters was located in Pittsburgh.