(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General wants your help while it gets ready to launch a new website.

The department is asking for feedback from the public with a new survey.

The new, interactive website will replace the current website — www.paauditor.gov.

Information collected through the survey will be used to support the new website’s development, helping to ensure it meets the public’s needs and expectations, according to the department.

The survey is expected to take around 5 minutes to complete.