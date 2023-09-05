Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC is shuttering is its Pennsylvania medical marijuana operations and a closure date has been announced.

The medical marijuana dispensary sent an email to patients Tuesday that its last day of operations in Pennsylvania is anticipated to be Oct. 21, 2023.

Goodblend, headquartered in Pittsburgh, made the initial closure announcement in late July.

Goodblend opened its Erie dispensary on West 38th Street in October 2021. Now, only two years later, it will be closing in October 2023.

The company stated in its announcement, “As we wind down our operations, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude once again for the opportunity to serve the PA community.”

Goodblend’s Pittsburgh cultivation and processing facility will be closing, along with its medical marijuana dispensaries in Friendship (Pittsburgh area) and Erie.