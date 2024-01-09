HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro, along with OpenAI have announced that the Commonwealth’s Office of Administration will be leading a first of its kind pilot program pilot program of ChatGPT Enterprise.

This is an Open AI project that features enhanced cyber security measures to help state employees understand where and how generative AI tools can be safely used during daily tasks.

The pilot program is Pennsylvania’s first-ever use of generative AI tools for state government employees and its findings are intended to help guide a wider use of the technology in state government operations to enhance productivity.

“I believe Pennsylvania can be a national leader in the safe and responsible use of generative AI in our government operations – and this first-in-the-nation pilot with OpenAI will help us safely and securely learn from and use this important technology to serve Pennsylvanians and empower our workforce,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Generative AI is here and impacting our daily lives already – and my Administration is taking a proactive approach to harness the power of its benefits while mitigating its potential risks. By establishing a generative AI Governing Board within my Administration and partnering with universities that are national leaders in developing and deploying AI, we have already leaned into innovation to ensure our Commonwealth approaches generative AI use responsibly and ethically to capitalize on opportunity.”

ChatGPT Enterprise will begin in Jan. 2024 and will be limited to Office of Administration employees. They will use the tools for tasks such as creating and editing copy, making outdated policy language more accessible, drafting job descriptions, and other uses.

In addition, employees will receive individual support and guidance on how they should use the tool and will also provide continuous feedback to the pilot team to help the Commonwealth determine future best uses.

“Pennsylvania is the first state in the nation to pilot ChatGPT Enterprise for its workforce. This initiative showcases Pennsylvania’s commitment to innovation, led by the strength of the state’s diverse communities and dynamic economy,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “Our collaboration with Governor Shapiro and the Pennsylvania team will provide valuable insights into how AI tools can responsibly enhance state services.”

“This pilot program is part of our commitment to embrace generative AI in a way that empowers our workforce to excel,” said Commonwealth Chief Information Officer Amaya Capellán. “It is a critical first step in the Shapiro Administration’s goal to be a proactive leader in the adoption of generative AI to improve how we operate and deliver services to Pennsylvanians.

The Office of Administration stated they will use lessons learned from the pilot to identify other state government jobs that could benefit most from using generative AI.