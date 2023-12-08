Governor Josh Shapiro hosted the grand opening of the new State Archives Building in Harrisburg Friday morning.

The new building will house more than 250 million documents that make up the Commonwealth’s archival collections.

These collections were transferred to the new building throughout late summer and early fall of this year.

“We hold records valuable to the state and to Pennsylvanians. Everything from William Penn’s charter to the first responder notes from September 11th about flight 93,” said Andrea Lowery, executive director of the PA Historical Museum Commission.

The building will open officially to the general public at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.