Hershey, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Following several veterinary inspections, Santa’s reindeer have received clearances to deliver presents across the entire state of Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20 Governor Josh Shapiro, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg joined Santa Claus and his team of reindeer at Hershey Park to announce that the reindeer received a clean bill of health and have been cleared for special deliveries across the state on Dec. 24.

Santa’s reindeer received clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian.

Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg reviewed their Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and declared them healthy to fly across all 67 Pennsylvania counties for the purposes of “toy delivery by air” to the “good children of Pennsylvania”. These certificates are required proceeding the Christmas Eve flight.

“Despite Rudolph’s shiny red nose and the team’s mysterious ability to fly, our veterinary experts have declared Santa’s reindeer healthy for their important holiday task,” said Redding. “Due to excellent care from Santa’s herd manager at the North Pole, and from Hershey Park’s team during their stay here, parents across Pennsylvania can sleep peacefully on Christmas Eve.”