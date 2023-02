Emergycare in Greenville is mourning the loss of one of their EMT’s.

According to the Emergycare Facebook page, EMT Michael Harrington died unexpectedly.

Along with his duties at Emergycare, Harrington also worked as an LPN and was attending Butler County Community College.

The announcement was made Tuesday and Wednesday Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Erie and Mercer Counties in his honor.

That announcement also said Harrington died in the line of duty.