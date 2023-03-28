Governor Josh Shapiro is using his first Easter egg hunt to push his education agenda, especially for younger Pennsylvanians.

That hunt brought dozens of the state’s youngest citizens to the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg.

The governor is pushing an agenda that is offering programs for students from pre-K through K-12 with the hopes that all children can access a good education.

“We want to give every single child the freedom to chart their own course and the freedom to succeed. The way we would do that is by having well-funded classrooms, mental health care available for our children, free breakfast and everything. It’s really important we make these investments,” said Gov. Shapiro.

Governor Shapiro added that he was proud to host his first Easter egg hunt on the grounds of the governor’s mansion with his wife, First Lady Lori Shapiro.