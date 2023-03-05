(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is proposing a three-year tax credit incentive worth up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers, nurses, and police officers as part of his first Budget Address, Tuesday.

The tax credit was designed with complaints and comments from school boards, police departments and hospitals across the Commonwealth about the issues they face filling critical roles in their respective fields according to a release.

“We want to send a clear message from the jump in my first budget: if you want to be a police officer, a teacher, or a nurse – we want you here in Pennsylvania, and the Commonwealth is going to put our money where our mouth is and have your back,” Governor Shapiro said in a release.

Shapiro also announced the budget will include a 50% increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program and a 25% increase in funding for computer science and STEM education through Pennsylvania’s PA Smart Program earlier this week.

Shapiro’s Budget Address is set for Tuesday, March 7.