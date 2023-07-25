Union City, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger will join Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) Tuesday morning in Erie County to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s plans to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth with the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Gov. Shapiro and Secretary Siger will be speaking from the Union City Senior Center in Union City, Erie County. Watch live at 11:30 a.m. in the player above.

Last month, Gov. Shapiro announced Pennsylvania will receive more than $1.16 billion in new federal funding to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth.