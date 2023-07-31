Pittsburgh, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Josh Shapiro on Monday signed an executive order, creating a first-in-the-nation training program that would provide grants to companies, contractors, unions, and others, for training workers.

The office of the governor announced Monday, the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP) will provide grants of up to $40,000 for each new employee hired and trained in Pennsylvania for projects in critical industries, and up to a maximum of $400,000 per contract or award, under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The Commonwealth will reserve at least 3% of all funding it receives from the IIJA and IRA to fund workforce development and on-the-job training, investing as much as $400 million over the next five years in workforce training to create 10,000 new jobs.

The grants reimburse employers for the cost of wages and similar compensation, payroll taxes, and/or training costs paid to or on behalf of new employees and can be used for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship program costs, costs associated with establishing a training program, and costs incurred for the use of a training facility.

Employers may also be reimbursed for supportive services that help individuals facing systemic barriers to employment to be able to participate in training and employment, including but not limited to housing, child and dependent care, work-related tools and clothing, educational testing, transportation, and more.

“From the beginning of my Administration, I’ve been aggressive on creating real opportunity, breaking down barriers, and increasing opportunities for Pennsylvanians in the workforce, sending a clear message to our skilled workers that we value what they bring to the table,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we have a historic opportunity to build infrastructure that will connect our communities, spur economic development, and create opportunity for generations to come – but we need the workforce to do that work. The Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program will help train the next generation of skilled workers in Pennsylvania and break down barriers that shut too many workers out of real opportunity. We’re going to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure with the best, most highly-trained workforce in the country – and this initiative will be a model for other states to follow.”

Gov. Shapiro’s executive order instructs the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) to manage the CWTP.

In January 2023, Governor Shapiro signed an executive order announcing that 92 percent of state government jobs are open to Pennsylvanians without college degrees.

Pennsylvania workers and employers can find details on CWTP, eligibility information, and other resources at pa.gov/newjobs.