Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro continues to rally support to pay for essential services. This week, he is focused on safety for fire services in Altoona.

Gov. Shapiro hopes to gather enough support for as much as $38 million in funding. It’s part of a plan to get communities around the commonwealth to help pitch in to help fund what the governor wants to accomplish in his first term that communities like Altoona see all the time.

“In the past year alone, the cost of our personal protective clothing has risen over $1,000 per set, and in the past four years, the cost of our self-contained breathing apparatus has risen by more than $2,000 a piece,” said Altoona Fire Chief Adam Free.

The governor hopes to raise enough support to pay for those improvements statewide.