READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.

Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give back to those in Pennsylvania.

In February, Gov. Wolf announced a $1.7 billion proposal that would pull from Pennsylvania’s $2 billion dollar budget in federal ARPA. Democratic leaders in both the Senate and House have introduced legislation to support Gov. Wolf’s Pa Opportunity Program. Wolf says the Republican-led General Assembly has been slow to act on committing the federal funding or introduce a plan for the funds.

The funds will be returned to the deal government by December 31, 2024 if not spent.