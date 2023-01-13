A historic milestone has been made for Pennsylvania that’s giving citizens a second chance in life.

According to a release, Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week which brings his total to 2,540, the most pardons granted by a governor in Pennsylvania history.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” said Gov. Wolf.

Gov. Wolf continued by saying the decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress and that a criminal record puts a negative impact on a person’s life.

“With restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities,” Gov. Wolf added.

Before Gov. Wolf, Gov. Ed Rendell held the record with 1,122 pardons granted.

According to a 2020 report by the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, pardons contributed $16.5 million to Pennsylvania’s economy over the past decade.