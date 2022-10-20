(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf joined President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Thursday as the president highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure.

The president and Governor Wolf gathered at the Fern Hollow Bridge, which you may recall collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28.

Biden highlighted the importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Pennsylvania’s transportation network.

“I promised when I ran I would be president for all the American people, everyone. We’re building a better America together, even in districts where congressmen voted against this, they’re going to get the money. And one last thing, this is all being done without raising anyone’s taxes a penny if you made less than $400,000. And we did it while cutting the deficit in half this year.”

Watch the full news conference below:

The cause of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.