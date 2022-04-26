Governor Tom Wolf is taking a stand against senseless gun violence.

He said Tuesday that he has taken all of the executive action at his disposal and that it’s not enough to address the gun violence plaguing the commonwealth.

The governor called on the Republican-led general assembly to take meaningful action to save lives.

For years, Governor Wolf has called for legislation requiring the following:

Lost and stolen guns to be reported within 72 hours.

The closing of loopholes and the requiring of background checks on all gun sales.

Requiring the safe storage of firearms.

The creation of regular flag laws to protect those who may be a danger to themselves or others.

“We’re here today to demand that the general assembly stop pushing dangerous legislation and start protecting lives. So I call on the General Assembly to pass common sense, popular gun safety reform that Pennsylvanians are demanding. We cannot afford to wait because everyday that our Republican leaders delay, lives are on the line,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.