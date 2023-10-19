Harrisburg, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Governor Josh Shapiro issued a proclamation on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in support of the Pennsylvania Jewish community amid recent events in Israel.

Gov. Shapiro, along with Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, took a stand against terror and in support of the people of Israel.

“I’m proud to join the Jewish Legislative Caucus, and this bipartisan group of legislators here today, to show that even in these polarized times, Pennsylvania’s elected leaders are united in supporting Israel and standing against terror,” said Shapiro.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor stood with Pennsylvania’s first-ever Jewish Legislative Caucus, including founders and co-chairs Representative Dan Frankel and Senator Judy Schwank, during the event Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, Jewish people in Israel are defending themselves as Jews could not 75 years ago. They are fighting Hamas, a terrorist organization that aims to eradicate Jews, and they are fighting to rescue 200 hostages, held in unknown conditions for 11 days now,” said Rep. Dan Frankel. “I am proud that this Commonwealth stands with Israel as it fights a war that it did not seek or want.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the Pennsylvania Senate adopted Resolution 191 and Resolution 185 condemning the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas against the State of Israel on Oct. 7.

The Pennsylvania House adopted Resolution 245, urging the Congress of the United States to provide Israel with the support necessary to ensure its safety and security and condemning the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas.