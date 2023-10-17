Philadelphia, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and several other Philadelphia labor leaders on Tuesday highlighted job creation and economic benefits the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub will bring to Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the country to secure two regional hydrogen hub projects.

The $750 million investment for the Philadelphia region will create thousands of union jobs.

The two applicants selected for Pennsylvania are the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, based in West Virginia, and the Philadelphia-area Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub.

The seven hubs, which include projects in 16 states, will spur more than $40 billion in private investment and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, The Associated Press reported Biden said at a cargo terminal in Philadelphia last week.

The projects selected are based in California, Washington, Minnesota, Texas, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Illinois. All but the California and Texas hubs include projects in multiple states. Pennsylvania has projects in two separate hubs.

Tuesday in Philadelphia, Governor Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council Business Manager Ryan Boyer, Steamfitters Local 420 Business Manager Jim Snell, and Cheyney University President Aaron Walton highlighted the job creation and economic development benefits of the $750 million federal investment the Shapiro

Administration helped secure for the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2) in Philadelphia.

Watch the full news conference here:

Last week, Governor Shapiro joined President Biden at the Tioga Marine Terminal in

Philadelphia to announce the $750 million federal investment to build the renewable

MACH2 in Philadelphia.

The Biden Administration also selected the ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub based in West Virginia, which will create 21,000 jobs for the Appalachian region, including in southwestern Pennsylvania.

In his inaugural budget address, the Governor said the future of clean energy should

run through Pennsylvania – and this investment is a critical step towards that reality.

MACH2 is expected to create 20,800 direct jobs – 14,400 in construction jobs and 6,400 permanent jobs for skilled, union laborers, including plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, and more.

For more information on the clean hydrogen hubs coming to Pennsylvania, you can visit the official White House website.