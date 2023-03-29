Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro met with farmers from Lancaster Wednesday, hoping to come to a decision on the best plan for fighting avian flu this year.

Farmers are hoping to get the governor’s support for millions in funding in fighting the flu’s impact.

Currently, 215,000 birds are being affected across the state. While many of them are wild animals, some poultry is being affected. Which is why the governor says the situation must be taken seriously.

“This issue is far bigger than partisanship or some momentary political difference. This is about common-sense solutions to expressing problem that faces the livelihoods of the good people of Pennsylvania. We will act together to address it, said Governor Shapiro.

The governor added that he and lawmakers must work together to help protect the state’s $7.1 billion state poultry business.