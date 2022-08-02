Governor Tom Wolf joined students and educators in Harrisburg School District on August 2 to celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years.

“The education funding approved as part of our final budget is a significant win for every Pennsylvanian, and especially for these students who have joined me today,” Governor Wolf said. “Giving our children a good education is an investment in our future workers, leaders and entrepreneurs. It’s an investment in an educated commonwealth and a roaring economy for decades to come.”

This year’s budget alone includes a record $1.8 billion investment towards education.

Governor Wolf spoke at the Marshall Math Science Academy on Tuesday and recalled that increased state support for education was top priority when he took office back in 2015.

That priority is still front and center in this year’s budget and resulted in the following:

$525 million increase through the Fair Funding Formula. On average Pennsylvania schools will see their funding increase by 8 percent.

$225 million increase for Level Up to provide targeted support to the 100 most in-need school districts, ensuring that every child in Pennsylvania has the opportunity to thrive and succeed through equal access to a high-quality education no matter their zip code.

$100 million increase for Special Education.

$79 million increase for Early Education through Pre-K Counts and Head Start.

$220 million for public higher education

This investment in education includes $850 million in reoccurring funding which allows school districts to invest in student learning while simultaneously cutting local property taxes.

Even before this year’s budget was finalized, the Wolf Administration had done the following: