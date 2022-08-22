(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Farmers with projects focused on youth could be eligible for grant funding from the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Monday Aug. 22 invited residents to apply for a slice of $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Individual direct grants of up to $7,500 will be awarded, as well as matching grants of up to $25,000.

The grants are intended for “projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship.” That could include anything from workforce development to field trips, and even capital projects.

“To meet increasingly complex challenges brought on by climate change and rapidly evolving technology, we need youth who are innovative problem solvers,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “These grants help us cultivate and inspire the generation that will feed us tomorrow.”

In 2021-2022 the Agriculture and Youth Grants helped fund 57 projects in 33 Pennsylvania counties.

In Erie County, three projects received funding that year. Erie’s Public Schools was awarded more than $7,400 for an urban greenhouse and garden project, Northwestern School District received $7,500 for food processing and marketing ag products, and Union City Area School District received more than $3,700 for agricultural science livestock and wildlife student project.