(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The chance to promote snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) projects is in the works.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Acting Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Wednesday they are accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile and ATV-related projects.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts and as the statewide leader in outdoor recreation, DCNR is supportive of projects that improve upon and expand opportunities across commonwealth,” Dunn said.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 38,000 active snowmobiles registered and nearly 275,000 ATVs.

Applications will be accepted Wednesday, February 1 through Friday, March 31 and will only be accepted electronically through DCNR’s online grant application system.

Proposed projects eligible for these grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

For more information on this opportunity, visit DCNR’s snowmobiling and ATV riding.