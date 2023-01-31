(WTAJ) — “Well it’s groundhog day… again…” but thankfully fictional weatherman Phil Connors was able to break his curse 30 years ago to finally see February 3, 1993.

That’s right campers, it’s the 30th anniversary of the movie “Groundhog Day.”

The premise is brilliantly simple. Bill Murray plays weatherman Phil Connors, a sarcastic, egotistical narcissist who gets stuck in a time loop and is forced to relive Groundhog Day over and over until he learns to become a better human — causing his producer, Rita, played by Andie MacDowell, to fall in love with him.

Very early in the movie, you are shown MacDowell’s character drastically contrasts with Murray’s as her eyes light up in wonder at the excitement of heading to Gobbler’s Knob for the first time, while Murray couldn’t be more annoyed with having to go every year. Unfortunately for Murray’s character, that time loop leaves him stuck reliving the day he dreads — Groundhog Day.

How many times did Bill Murray relive Groundhog Day?

How long was Murray’s character in the time loop and how many Groundhog Days did he relive? This might be one of the greatest mysteries of cinema that has never truly been revealed.

However, in a commentary special feature of the movie, director Harold Ramis said Phil relived the day for 10,000 years, before later saying it was probably about 10 years. The movie itself never actually reveals that detail, however, Whatculture.com ran some numbers and revealed the number was likely over 12,000 days, which would come to roughly 33 years.

We see him relive Groundhog Day 38 times in the movie while another 414 days were mentioned in the film. Whatculture.com then used the theory that it takes 10,000 hours to master any one subject which brings his total to at least 12,395 days, assuming he mastered the piano, French poetry, and ice sculpting at different times.

It was also never addressed in the movie what caused the time loop, something that surely adds to the mystique and beautiful simplicity of the heartwarming film.

The film’s impact on Punxsu tawney, Pa.

Believe it or not, Groundhog Day wasn’t even filmed in Punxsutawney or at Gobbler’s Knob (More on that in the “fun facts” below). Even though it wasn’t filmed there, it certainly had a huge impact on the small town. Groundhog Day celebrations went from seeing about 5,000 spectators every year to somewhere around 35,000, President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Tom Dunkel, explained to WTAJ.

“I would say it was the catalyst that put Punxsutawney Phil from having 5,000 people come for Groundhog Day to having 35,000 people come for Groundhog Day. That was the impact that the movie had.“

“Bill Murray was a lot of fun. He was very cordial to everybody in Punxsutawney and he was signing autographs — a very nice man. Of course, it wasn’t filmed here but he came here and was on stage with Punxsutawney Phil, he held Punxsutawney Phil up on stage on Groundhog Day morning. He wanted to get a feel for the energy and what it was like to be at Groundhog Day. I’m sure he has fond memories of it just like we do.“

Fun facts about Groundhog Day (1993):

As Murray’s character evolved to be a much better human being, when director Harold Ramis’ would explain a scene, Murry would simply ask “Good Phil or Bad Phil?” so he knew what direction to take with the scene.

Murray was bitten twice by the Groundhog while filming and even needed to get rabies shots just in case, IMDb shows. No, Punxsutawney Phil was not used in the making of this film.

In fact, the film wasn’t shot in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, but rather in Woodstock, Illinois. During the scene downtown with Ned Ryerson a sign for “Woodstock Jewelers” is seen in the background.

Ramis, Murray, and Stephen Tobolowsky (Ned Ryerson) have been honorary Grand Marshals in Punxsutawney on Groundhog Day.

Other famous actors were considered for the lead of Phil Connors that director Harold Ramis thought were “too nice,” including Chevy Chase, Steven Martin, Robin Williams, and Michael Keaton. Keaton allegedly turned down the role citing it all seemed too confusing.

You can check out even more trivia about the film on their IMDb page.

If you’re looking to enjoy Groundhog Day while watching Groundhog Day, there are a few streaming options available — and of course plenty of platforms where you can rent or buy it.

Be sure to come back to WTAJ.com at 7 a.m. on February 2 as we’ll be live from Gobbler’s Knob, streaming “Out of the Shadows” where we’ll find out if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not.