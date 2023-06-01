(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — High temperatures have forced 40 Pittsburgh schools to transition to remote learning for the rest of the week.
The move to remote learning follows the recent announcement by the district superintendent of a new extreme heat protocol for schools without air conditioning. The protocol states the district will determine if a temporary shift to remote learning or other action is necessary when the outside temperatures exceed 85 degrees, and/or a heat index of 90 degrees or higher is projected for one or more days.
Temperatures in Pittsburgh are forecasted to be in the high 80s, early 90s through Saturday.
Due to the high heat this week, the following Pittsburgh Public Schools will transition to remote learning through Friday, June 2:
- Allderdice
- Arsenal 6-8
- Arsenal K-5
- Banksville
- Beechwood
- Brookline
- Carrick
- Chartiers
- Clayton
- Colfax
- Concord
- Crescent
- Dilworth
- Fulton
- Grandview
- Greenfield
- Liberty
- Lincoln
- Linden
- Manchester
- Mifflin
- Miller
- Montessori
- Morrow (Intermediate Building)
- Morrow (Primary Building)
- Perry
- Phillips
- Roosevelt Primary
- Schiller
- Science and Technology
- South Annex/Online Academy
- Spring Garden
- Spring Hill
- Sterrett
- Student Achievement Center
- Weil
- Westinghouse
- Westwood
- Whittier
- Woolslair
Grab and Go meals will be available at 14 locations across the district. Visit pghschools.org/pbgh for more information.