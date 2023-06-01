(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — High temperatures have forced 40 Pittsburgh schools to transition to remote learning for the rest of the week.

The move to remote learning follows the recent announcement by the district superintendent of a new extreme heat protocol for schools without air conditioning. The protocol states the district will determine if a temporary shift to remote learning or other action is necessary when the outside temperatures exceed 85 degrees, and/or a heat index of 90 degrees or higher is projected for one or more days.

Temperatures in Pittsburgh are forecasted to be in the high 80s, early 90s through Saturday.

Due to the high heat this week, the following Pittsburgh Public Schools will transition to remote learning through Friday, June 2:

Allderdice

Arsenal 6-8

Arsenal K-5

Banksville

Beechwood

Brookline

Carrick

Chartiers

Clayton

Colfax

Concord

Crescent

Dilworth

Fulton

Grandview

Greenfield

Liberty

Lincoln

Linden

Manchester

Mifflin

Miller

Montessori

Morrow (Intermediate Building)

Morrow (Primary Building)

Perry

Phillips

Roosevelt Primary

Schiller

Science and Technology

South Annex/Online Academy

Spring Garden

Spring Hill

Sterrett

Student Achievement Center

Weil

Westinghouse

Westwood

Whittier

Woolslair

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Grab and Go meals will be available at 14 locations across the district. Visit pghschools.org/pbgh for more information.