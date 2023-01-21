(WTAJ) — It’s ooey. It’s gooey. It’s cheesier than your cheesiest dad joke!

That’s right, it’s that famous classic comfort food — mac and cheese — and here’s where you can get some of the best bowls in Pennsylvania.

Mac and cheese has been nearly a staple to Americans for decades now. Whether you spend hours making and baking it from scratch or pop in a 3-minute microwavable bowl, it’s an absolute go-to dish for most.

While there are so many good variations to choose from, it’s even harder to pick the best mac and cheese, but here’s a handful of places, according to paeats.org, that have some of the best mac and cheese dishes in the state.

Northeast Pa.

Ale Mary’s – Scranton

Scratch Kitchen & Anthracite Room – Plains

The Charcuterie – Stroudsburg

Twigs Cafe – Tunkhannock

Lehigh Valley

Copperhead Grille – Allentown and Bethlehem

The People’s Kitchen – Bethlehem

The Mint – Bethlehem

Mesa Mexican – Easton

Southeast Pa.

The Lucky Well – Philadelphia, Ambler, and Warrington

Mac Mart – Philadelphia

Epicurean Garage – Chester Springs

Ram’s Head Bar & Grill – West Chester

You can add almost anything to mac and cheese too. Chicken, hot dogs, ground beef or sausage, veggies, sauces and more. If you can dream it, you can make it with mac and cheese — even pancakes it would seem!

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: Macaroni and cheese pancakes by Shopsin’s are served during Housing Works taste of home 2017 on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Housing Works)

South Central Pa.

Double C – Lancaster

Queen’s BBQ and Southern Cuisine – Harrisburg

The Fig & Barrel Pub – York

Forrest’s Feed Co – Hummelstown

North Central Pa.

US Hotel Tavern – Hollidaysburg

Carver’s Deli – State College

Mountaineer Lounge – Williamsport

The Hublersburg Inn – Hublersburg

Western Pa.

Quality Time & Carryout – New Brighton

The Pub Chip Shop – Pittsburgh

Carmi Soul Food – Pittsburgh

La Bella – Erie

From brisket to lobster or even if you don’t eat meat, there are some mac and cheese gems hidden across Pennsylvania. To see PAeats.org’s full comments on each eatery, you can click here.