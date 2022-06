Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Soaring fuel prices have prompted a series of new proposals in Harrisburg.

One of the proposals was co-authored by State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

The “End Gas Price Gouging Act” would, among other things, prevent changing gas prices more than once in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the state house have proposed a state gas tax holiday. They are now calling on Republicans to support the idea.

Pennsylvania has the highest state gas tax in the country at almost 58 cents per gallon.