(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Let’s get ready to rumble!

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission announced in a release Thursday that the Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions will be held in the commonwealth for the first time in its 100 years of history.

The national-level finals of the amateur boxing tournament are set to take place from May 8-13 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in Delaware County, with more than 500 boxers from 20 different weight classes for men and women, ages 18 to 40, set to compete.

“Pennsylvania is thrilled to be the host of this historic national championship for the first time in its history, especially as it celebrates 100 years of launching the careers of the next generation of great American athletes,” said Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt.

Local and regional tournaments began nationwide in March across 30 states with regional winners earning a spot at the Golden Gloves finals. State champions will also represent the commonwealth in the tournament.

Winning the national tournament qualifies fighters for the Olympic boxing trials, with a shot at representing the United States in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France.

More information on the tournament and tickets are available on the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves website.