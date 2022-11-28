(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tis the season for deer collisions, and the state of Pennsylvania is reminding drivers that deer collisions can’t raise your insurance premiums in the commonwealth.

“Auto collisions involving deer or other wildlife are considered a not-at-fault accident under Pennsylvania law, meaning insurers cannot raise your premiums or add a surcharge to your premium following a deer-related crash… Any damage to your vehicle from a deer-related accident will fall under a policy’s comprehensive coverage,” said Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys.

Humphreys noted that the vehicle must come into contact with the animal.

State Farm estimates there were more than 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 2021 and June 30, 2022. The company also notes that there was a 1-in-57 chance of hitting an animal in Pennsylvania from 2021 to 2022.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reported more than 5,700 deer-related crashes in 2021. Those crashes resulted in 1,255 injuries and 13 deaths.

“Drivers can help reduce the possibility of a deer-related crash by slowing down and using caution, particularly in areas where deer crossing signs are posted,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “It’s also important to educate young or inexperienced drivers on increased deer movement. Most importantly, your best defense in a crash is your seat belt. Always buckle up, every trip, every time.”

In Pennsylvania, minor collisions that do not result in an injury can be reported to the police, but it’s not legally required. If a vehicle is damaged enough that it needs to be towed, or if there are any injuries during the collision, the crash must be reported to the police. Drivers who are in an accident with another vehicle are required to share license and insurance information with the other parties involved.