Highway map of the state of Pennsylvania with Interstates (Getty Images)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — At some point, we have all driven on a Interstate. Whether it’s Interstate 81, Interstate 83, or even the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

But, has anyone wondered about just how many interstates pass through the Keystone State, or even, why interstates exist?

According to the U.S Department of Transportation, they would be the safest road network in the United States and one of the safest, if not the safest, in the world. Its design concepts would be used on non-Interstate roads to make them safer as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Interstate Highway System came into effect when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal Aid Highway act of 1956. The first ever interstate was Interstate 70 in Kansas, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

Each state is responsible for its portion of the highway that runs through its state. In total, Pennsylvania has a total of 23 interstate highways throughout the state. This includes 12 primary routes and 11 auxiliary routes.

Primary Interstates Include the following:

Interstate 70

Interstate 76 (Also known as the main line of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It is also the longest Interstate in the state at 349.67 miles)

Interstate 79

Interstate 80

Interstate 81

Interstate 83

Interstate 84

Interstate 86

Interstate 90

Interstate 95 (The shortest interstate in the state at 44.25 miles)

Interstate 99

Auxiliary Interstates are mostly spur highways, according to Worksafetci.com The term ‘spur’ or ‘spur route’ refers to a short roadway that forms a branch from a longer and more important road such as a major roadway or Interstate Highway. They normally come into play around larger metro areas.

They include:

Interstate 176

Interstate 180

Interstate 276

Interstate 279

Interstate 283

Interstate 376

Interstate 380

Interstate 476 (The longest spur highway in the state. 132.10 miles long)

Interstate 579 (The shortest spur highway in the state 1.57 miles long)

Interstate 676

The combined length of all the interstates in Pennsylvania make up 1,757 miles of highway. The system carries 24% of all vehicle travel in the state, according to tripnet.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Interstates are a vital part of travel in the United States. It is hard to think of a time when Interstates were not apart of daily life in the country.