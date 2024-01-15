(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has seen a decrease in the number of human-trafficking offenses over the last few years.

According to a report from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, offenses decreased by 41% from 2021-2022.

The law describes the crime as “the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts or labor or services against his or her will.”

Over the last 5 years, 809 offenses were charged statewide and 286 cases were filed. In 2020, there were 140 offenses — that number shot up to 308 in 2021 and then down to 183 in 2022.

Across Pennsylvania counties, Berks County had the highest percentage of human-trafficking offenses filed with 12%; Dauphin County was the next highest with 10%, then Chester with 9% and Blair, Delaware and Montgomery with 7%.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month where efforts are put forward to raise awareness about human trafficking and to educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH), 8,759 cases of human trafficking were reported to the hotline in 2017 which involved 10,615 individual victims; nearly 5,000 potential traffickers and 1,698 trafficking businesses.

To get help from NHTH about human trafficking crimes, you can call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). You can also learn more about how to help prevent further crimes with this link.