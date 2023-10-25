Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of Pennsylvania hunters gear up for the 2023 elk hunting season.

The general elk season opens Monday, Oct. 30 and runs six days through Saturday, Nov. 4.

This year, over 57,000 people applied for the chance to hunt Pennsylvania elk, making it the state’s biggest elk season yet.

“Every elk hunter that comes through the check station is elated, and I sincerely enjoy sharing in their excitement and try to keep the check-station experience quick, easy and enjoyable,” Game Commission elk biologist Jeremy Banfield said. “I encourage hunters and visitors to ask questions and witness firsthand an important part of how the Game Commission works to manage elk.”

Hunters participating in the general elk season, must get elks properly tagged and brought to the Game Commission’s check station. There, the elk are weighed, and samples are collected to test for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), brucellosis, and tuberculosis. The elk check station is located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the season.

Following completion of the general elk season, 46 hunters will participate in the late season that runs from Dec. 30, 2023, through Jan. 6, 2024.

You can view real-time harvest results on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.