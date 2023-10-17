DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 83 southbound is closed in Dauphin County at exit 47 due to multiple crashes, including one fatal incident and another involving a tractor-trailer hauling cooking oil.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, there was a disabled vehicle in the left lane at mile marker 46.5 that was hit by the tractor-trailer and several other vehicles shortly before 7 a.m.

The spokesperson said that that crash caused boxes of cooking oil to fall out of the tractor-trailer and leak oil onto the roadway. An unknown number of vehicles then crashed into the back of the truck.

Two other crashes have since happened in the backlog of that crash, according to PennDOT.

There was a fatality in the most recent crash, located around mile marker 50, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m., PennDOT said. That crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, according to PennDOT.

The other crash that happened in the backlog earlier this morning occurred at mile marker 48.7, according to PennDOT. That crash involved two passenger vehicles. Injuries were reported but do not appear to be major, PennDOT said.

Cooking oil has leaked onto Interstate 83 from the broken boxes from the original crash. Fire crews on the scene are putting down material to help soak up the oil.

All lanes of I-83 southbound are now closed between Exit 47 to US 322 East – Derry Street and Exit 45 to Paxton Street/Bass Pro Drive.

The interstate is expected to remain closed for a minimum of three hours for clean-up and the removal of vehicles, PennDOT said.