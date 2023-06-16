(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The critical role of demolishing a damaged portion of a Pennsylvania bridge is now complete, according to Governor Josh Shapiro.

On Thursday, Shapiro along side the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the demolition of the damaged section of the I-95 bridge is now complete well ahead of schedule.

To make this happen, the Shapiro Administration has been working directly with their partners at the city, state and federal levels since the bridge collapsed Sunday, June 11.

In their plan to reconstruct the damaged bridge, the administration said it was critical to complete the demolition ahead of schedule and has had crew working 24/7 work on the site to make it happen.

Crews will continue to work 24/7 on the next step of filling in the damaged area to rebuild a new part of the road on top.

For the latest information, check out the PennDOT website for a live feed and latest updates.