(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Great news for construction on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia as the roadway will now reopen much sooner than expected.

According to a release, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced that I-95 will be reopened this weekend.

“Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend,” said Gov. Shapiro.

Under the leadership of Governor Shapiro and Secretary Carroll, crews have been working effortlessly to reopen the roadway safely and as quickly as possible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen,” Shapiro continued.

Last week, the governor announced that demolition was completed in just four days – well in advance of experts’ original predictions.

Throughout the holiday weekend, crews made significant additional progress by filling the gap with ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregate to build up to surface level. That aggregate was provided by a local Delaware County business.

Throughout this week, crews will pave three new lanes in both directions. The Pennsylvania State Police will again escort trucks carrying the pavers up I-95 to make sure they get to the site safely and as quickly as possible as crews continue working around the clock to reopen I-95 this weekend.