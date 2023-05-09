(WTAJ) — As retail stores continue closing and tech companies laying off employees worldwide, it’s easy to be uneasy about job security right now.

It’s thanks to a federal law called the “WARN Act,” which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, certain sized companies must warn before conducting layoffs or even closing up shop.

While many states may have differing requirements, Pennsylvania only requires what the national WARN Act requires.

The WARN Act requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees to give 60 days’ advanced notice for plant closings or mass layoffs. A mass layoff is defined as a loss of 500 or more jobs at an employment site or a loss of 50 to 499 jobs if that number makes up more than 33% of the company’s workforce.

Some states, including Pa., will post these WARN notices online and you can simply google your state and “WARN notice.”

Pennylvania’s notices can be found, organized by month and year, by clicking here.

From manufacturing to retail, companies are supposed to file a notice with PA, such as David’s Bridal, who will be issuing layoffs in PA throughout the year, including in Blair, Dauphin, and Erie counties.

In March, Walmart filed to lay off nearly 600 employees in Bethlehem beginning in June, as well as Chewy Inc. filed to close their warehouse in Mechanicsburg, leaving over 500 unemployed in the area.

A Department of Labor spokesperson told Nexstar “some states publish a listing of received WARN notices on their websites. However, they are not required to do so. Thus, the frequency and amount of information often varies.”

The latest jobless claims numbers, published Thursday, show 13,000 more people applied for unemployment benefits in the last week of April when compared to the week before. Overall, about 1.8 million people were collecting unemployment in the week ending on April 22.

The national unemployment rate was still quite low last month at 3.5%.

For more information on layoff notices and the WARN Act in Pennsylvania, you can visit the Department of Labor’s website by clicking here.

The Hill contributed to this story.