Five men have been charged with sexual abuse crimes against children across Pennsylvania.

Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on the men are all charged with sexual assault and exploitation of minors. The A.G. said that in some cases, the victims were members of their own families.

No one from the Erie region has been charged.

All of the defendants and their victims were members of Jehovah’s Witness congregations. These arrests follow charges filed against four other Jehovah’s Witness members in October of 2022.

“Our office will never stop working to bring justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who takes advantage and harms the most vulnerable in our society,” said Henry.

Anyone with information regarding child sexual abuse is urged to contact Pennsylvania’s Childline at 1-800-932-0313.