LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile burglary suspect has died after being shot by police on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a burglary in progress at 12:10 a m. on Sunday at an occupied residence in the first block of West New Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they spoke to the resident of the home, who indicated that the intruder was still inside the house.

Officers said the intruder exited the house, confronted officers, and pointed a firearm at them. Officers discharged their firearms, striking the intruder. He later succumbed to his injuries at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says the person shot was a male juvenile, but did not provide an age or name pending notification of family.

The Bureau notified the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and they responded to investigate. The district attorney’s office says Lancaster County Detectives continue to investigate and more information will be released at a later time.