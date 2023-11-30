UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has reported that Penn State is hiring Andy Kotelnicki as their new offensive coordinator. Kotelnicki spent the past three seasons with Kansas as their offensive coordinator. Last year the Jayhawks averaged nearly 34 points and 434 yards per game. In each of the past two seasons Kansas has ranked in the top 10 nationally in points per play, averaging more than seven yards per play each year.

Kotelnicki will be the sixth offensive coordinator under James Franklin after Mike Yurcich was fired following the Nittany Lions 24-15 loss to Michigan.

Penn State has declined to comment on the report.